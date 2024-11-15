Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Tulsidham Vegetable Market in Zadeshwar (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a transformer near Tulsidham Vegetable Market in the Zadeshwar area of Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday night, November 14. The blaze was reported to have started in a transformer, leading to significant damage and raising concerns about safety in the bustling market area.

There was no loss of life or injury in the incident. As soon as the call was received, firefighters of Bharuch Nagar Seva Sadnan reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

On November 11, a fire at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara resulted in two deaths and several injuries. The fire was triggered by a blast in a benzene storage tank, which spread to adjacent tanks. Firefighting operations took over 12 hours to fully extinguish the blaze, and multiple explosions were reported during the incident.