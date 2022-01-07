BHEL Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for post of Engineer and Supervisor

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has issued notification for recruitment of Engineer and Supervisor posts in Civil Discipline. The company has invited applications from candidates for 36 posts. For this the company has issued a notification on its official website pswr, bhel.com. Candidates can apply till January 11 after verifying the required information. In the meantime, those who will be selected will be assigned to the project sites in India for a fixed period. Interested candidates can apply on the official website pswr, bhel.com. The last date to apply online is January 11. You can apply through offline till January 14.

There will be 10 candidates for the post of Engineer and 26 candidates for the post of Supervisor. Candidates selected for the post of Engineer will be paid a salary of Rs. 71,040 per month. Apart from this, the candidates appointed for the posts of Supervisor will be paid a salary of Rs.39670. The maximum age limit for application is 40 years. Click here for more information.