Published: July 29, 2024

Bhubaneswar: Goods Train Derails Near Mancheswar Railway Station; Several Trains Affected (Video)

A goods train derailed in Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, July 29, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. According to the reports, the incident occurred at 1.35 am in the railway yard near Mancheswar station, it said in a statement. There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment.

Train Derailed in Bhubaneswar

Due to derailment, two trains were cancelled and six trains were rescheduled, while the Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated in both directions, the statement said. The line was cleared for movement of trains at 5.05 am, it said.

