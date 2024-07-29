Bhubaneswar: Goods Train Derails Near Mancheswar Railway Station; Several Trains Affected (Video)

A goods train derailed in Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, July 29, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. According to the reports, the incident occurred at 1.35 am in the railway yard near Mancheswar station, it said in a statement. There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment.

Train Derailed in Bhubaneswar

#WATCH | #Bhubaneswar: Goods train derailed at Mancheswr station late last night; Train services affected



Two trains cancelled, six trains rescheduled; Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela express short terminated between Angul & Puri in both directions #Odishapic.twitter.com/wBjxA33Hfg — Debadas Pradhan (@pradhandebadas) July 29, 2024

@RailMinIndia@EastCoastRail *IMPORTANT UPDATE*

In view of derailment of a goods train in the yard of Mancheswar Railway station, the train services affected as below 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AvVbLwG2RM — DRM KhurdaRoad (@DRMKhurdaRoad) July 29, 2024

Due to derailment, two trains were cancelled and six trains were rescheduled, while the Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated in both directions, the statement said. The line was cleared for movement of trains at 5.05 am, it said.