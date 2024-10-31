Bhubaneswar Horror: Man and Two Girlfriends Allegedly Murder Wife with Lethal Anaesthesia Dose (Watch Video)

A 24-year-old pharmacist in Bhubaneswar has been accused, along with his two girlfriends, of murdering his wife through a lethal overdose of anesthesia, according to police reports on Wednesday. The incident occurred on October 28, but it only came to light after a post-mortem examination indicated suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Pradmunya Kumar, the pharmacist, has been arrested alongside his girlfriends, Roji Patra and Ejita Bhuyan, both of whom work as nurses.

ओडिशा : भुवनेश्वर में फार्मासिस्ट प्रद्युम्न ने 2 नर्स गर्लफ्रेंड संग मिलकर पत्नी सुभाश्री की एनेस्थीसिया की हैवी डोज देकर हत्या कर दी। प्रद्युम्न और 2 गर्लफ्रेंड रोजी पात्रा, इजिता भुयन गिरफ्तार हैं।



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra shared details of the case, stating that Pradyumna had married Subhashree in 2020, but their relationship deteriorated over time, leading to her moving back in with her parents in Khurda for the past six months due to ongoing abuse. While dealing with his issues with Subhashree, Pradyumna became close to Ejita last year and met Roji in March. The trio allegedly plotted to kill Subhashree. On October 27, around 2 PM, Pradyumna brought his wife to Roji's residence in the Sampur area, where she was reportedly given an overdose of anesthesia drugs.On October 28, Pradyumna took an unconscious Subhashree to Capital Hospital, claiming that she had attempted suicide. Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival.



The subsequent autopsy revealed that a significant amount of anesthesia drugs contributed to her death, prompting police to launch an investigation.“After consulting with the medical officer who conducted the post-mortem, we concluded that the death was not merely unnatural but involved foul play,” DCP Mishra explained. The accused were interrogated, and they confessed to forcibly administering the anesthesia to Subhashree.A special team has been established to conduct a thorough investigation into this shocking case. “If necessary, we will request custody of the main suspect to reconstruct the crime scene,” he added.