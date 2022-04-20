Bhutan keen on adopting Delhi's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for schools

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that Bhutan has shown a keen interest in adopting the Delhi government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) framework in their schools.

An orientation meeting with officials from Bhutan's education department was held on Tuesday in the presence of dignitaries from the nation.

Speaking about the collaboration with Bhutan, Sisodia said, ''It is good to see that a movement to integrate an entrepreneurship mindset among school students is gaining momentum. It is a matter of great pride for the Delhi Government that the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum will now reach students beyond the borders of India."

Sisodia also said that the collaboration will further strengthen the bilateral relationships between the two countries and will give Delhi an opportunity to learn from the revolutionary ideas of Bhutan's Education department in the field of student assessment, inclusive education and curriculum design, as well.

The Deputy Chief Minister further added that the Delhi Government has been learning a lot from Bhutan ever since the launch of the Happiness Curriculum.

"We are deeply inspired by the Bhutan Government and the importance that they give to the happiness of Bhutan residents. Drafting of the EMC was the second step of our Happiness Curriculum with a goal to develop a happy and economically sound nation,'' he said.

The officials of the Bhutan Education Department said that they have recently launched Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in their schools in 2021.

According to the officials, they saw a great opportunity to learn from the model of the Delhi Government's EMC and the world's largest student-led startup program Business Blasters.

Impressed with the EMC framework, the Officiating Director of the Department of Curriculum and Professional Development in the Ministry of Education of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Wangpo Tenzin said, ''COVID has been devastating for all of us and has taught us lessons of uncertainties. In such a situation it is important for us to teach our children to become professionally sound and prepare them to beat any challenge in life."

With a belief that a curriculum like EMC will help Bhutanese students to improve their skills, thought processes and ideas such that they can support themselves and the country, Tenzin said, "Adoption of the Delhi Government's framework for EMC will make our children economically well-informed. I strongly believe that this collaboration will be an opportunity for Bhutanese teachers to learn about pedagogical practices to successfully inculcate an entrepreneurship mindset among students in the country.''

During the orientation meeting with the education department officials of Bhutan, Director Education Himanshu Gupta presented an overview of the EMC framework and explained the model of Business Blasters.

The 'Business Blasters' programme was launched for Delhi government school students of classes 11 and 12 in September 2021.

Its purpose is to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset.

( With inputs from ANI )

