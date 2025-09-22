Bid to hoist princely flag at Moti Mahal in Bharatpur; panchayat convened in Deeg

Jaipur, Sep 22 The main gate of Bharatpur’s historic Moti Mahal was vandalised late on Sunday night when three men in an Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) forcibly entered the palace premises and allegedly attempted to hoist the princely flag, the erstwhile royal family said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Manudev from Sinsini village in Deeg district and two of his associates, abandoned their vehicle and fled after guards confronted them.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar confirmed that Manudev’s presence was recorded on video, while the identities of the other two are under investigation.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Aniruddh Singh, a member of the former royal family, against one named and two unidentified individuals.

Security has been tightened in the city following the incident.

On Sunday, police from four districts, an STF company, RAC battalions, and over 200 personnel were deployed across Bharatpur amid tensions over the flag issue as anonymous men threatened to hoist the princely flag in the palace.

Blockades were set up, and vehicles entering and leaving the city were checked. The vandalised gate of Moti Mahal was repaired the same night, and police remained stationed there.

Aniruddh Singh, son of Vishvendra Singh, the erstwhile royal of Bharatpur, reached the Mathura Gate police station at 3 A.M. on Monday and filed a complaint against Manudev.

On Monday morning, Aniruddh Singh said, “The police investigation will reveal who is behind this incident. The spot is close to Moti Mahal, and royal items could also have been damaged.” He also alleged that “anti-social elements” were involved.

Meanwhile, a large panchayat began in Sinsini village, Deeg — Manudev’s hometown — in connection with the controversy.

Manudev, a retired Army man and social worker, had also livestreamed the incident on his social media page. The situation remains tense but under control, with police maintaining strict surveillance around Moti Mahal and sensitive areas of Bharatpur.

