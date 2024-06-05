Biden congratulates PM Modi on BJP-led NDA's election triumph

New Delhi, June 5 US President Joe Biden on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 293 seats in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls to emerge victorious, ensuring a third term in office for PM Modi.

In a post on X, the US President wrote: "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election.

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."

Earlier, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said: "I expect a continued close partnership between the United States and India. There is a great partnership both at the government level, at the – and at the people-to-people level, and I fully expect that to continue."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, among other world leaders, also wished PM Modi as he looked all set to lead the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time.

