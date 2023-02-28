Big blow for AAP, as ministers Manish Sisodiya and Satyender Jain resign

In a big setback for AAP, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, resigned from the Delhi cabinet today.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignation and may soon carry out a cabinet shuffle to bring in new ministers.

Manish Sisodia has been in charge of 18 ministries, including the health portfolio of Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail for 10 months.