Big Relief for Abbas Ansari: Allahabad High Court Quashes Mukhtar Ansari's Son’s Jail Term; MLA Status Restored

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, August 20, quashed the jail term of former MLA and son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas Ansari. The High Court set aside the two-year jail term handed down by the MP/MLA Special Court in Mau. Ansari will now get legislator status back and there will be no by-polls on the Mau Sadar assembly seat.

The MLA/MP court in Mau convicted him on May 31, 2025, in a case related to inflammatory speeches made during the 2002 assembly elections, sentencing him to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 3,000. His MLA status was also revoked on June 1, 2025.

Advocate Upendra Upadhyay said, "In today's High Court decision, it has been said that the decision of the Session Court, which had refused to put a stop to their punishment, is wrong..."

On July 5, District Judge of Mau rejected Abbas' appeal after which he moved the Allahabad High Court, challenging the order. After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court had reserved its verdict on July 30.