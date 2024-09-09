Bihar: 15-Year-Old Dies in Saran After Quack Performs Gallbladder Surgery Using YouTube Video

In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy died after an unqualified medical practitioner performed a botched gallbladder stone surgery in Bihar's Saran district. The quack, Ajit Kumar Puri, allegedly relied on a YouTube video to guide him through the procedure, leading to the death of the patient, Krishna Kumar alias Golu.

According to the victim's family members, Golu, a resident of Bhuwalpur village under Madhaura police station, was taken to Puri's private clinic on Friday (September 6) due to complaints of stomachache and vomiting. Although the boy initially felt better after receiving medication, the quack advised an urgent operation.

"In the meantime, the quack asked the boy's father to go to a local fuel station to bring diesel and began the surgery without our consent while watching a video on his cellphone," said Golu's maternal grandfather, Prahlad Prasad Shah, reported by TOI.

As Golu's condition worsened during the surgery, Puri arranged an ambulance to transfer him to a hospital in Patna. However, the boy died before reaching the hospital. The accused and hospital staff fled after learning of the death.

Deputy SP (probationer) Isha Gupta stated, "We have launched an investigation into the death and are conducting raids to arrest the absconding quack."