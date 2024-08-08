Bihar: 5 Children Injured in Muzaffarpur While Trying To Make Bomb Using YouTube Videos

Five children were injured in a blast while trying to make a bomb after watching YouTube videos in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. According to the report, children extracted gunpowder from matchsticks and connected it to a battery. The explosion occurred when the torch was switched on.

One of the children was seriously injured, while four others sustained burns of varying severity. All injured children were rushed to the Gayaghat Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. After receiving information about the blast, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

these children were making bombs 🤦🏻‍♂️ (The incident is from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. These children were making bombs after watching videos on YouTube. This is their condition after the explosion)

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the children had been experimenting with materials they learned about from YouTube videos. The children had filled a torch with matchstick gunpowder and inserted a battery, which caused the torch reaction to explode when it was switched on.