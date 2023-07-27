Bihar ADGP seeks report on Katihar firing incident

Patna, July 27 A day after two people were killed in police firing in Katihar during a protest, Bihar ADGP, Law and Order, Jitendra Singh Gangwar on Thursday sought a report on the incident from the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

The senior police officer has directed the officials to submit a detailed report, seeking to know how the incident happened.

Gangwar said that two persons -- Sonu Shah and Mohammad Khurshid -- were killed in the police firing in Barsoi block on Wednesday. One person was also injured in that incident.

Two persons were killed and another injured as police opened fire when a protest demonstration turned violent in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Barsoi block when local villagers were staging a dharna at the block office with a demand to provide uninterrupted power supply in the region.

The area is facing electricity scarcity for the last few weeks and this is badly affecting their farming and irrigation. The villagers have claimed that the absence of rain led to a drought-like situation and they may face heavy loss if plantation of paddy does not take place at time.

"We have asked the DM and SP to submit reports about how the incident had taken place there on such a large scale. Preventive action has been initiated here. Two companies of armed security forces were deployed in the affected area," Gangwar said.

"The postmortem of the deceased was done and the bodies were given to the families. We have also done the videography of the postmortem," Gangwar said.

He also said that nine police personnel and seven officials of the electricity department were also injured in this clash.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Singh, the former agriculture minister of Bihar and RJD MLA, said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is responsible for the katihar police firing claiming two lives and one injured.

"Firing on farmers and unarmed protestors is a heinous crime which is intolerable. The authority should register FIR under IPC sections of 302 against the officers who fired on innocent people. CM Nitish Kumar is also the home minister of Bihar. If he does not take action, it would mean he is responsible for firing," Singh said.

