Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Candidate Jyoti Manjhi Injured as Miscreants Attack Her Car with Bricks During Campaigning in Barachatti (VIDEO)

NDA candidate and Hindustani Awam Morcha MLA Jyoti Manjhi was injured when miscreants attacked her car with bricks and stones while campaigning in Barachatti Assembly constituency on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Gaya, Bihar: In Barachatti, NDA candidate and sitting MLA Jyoti Baleshwar Manjhi was attacked by miscreants who threw a brick at her vehicle, hitting her in the chest. She was initially treated at a local hospital and later referred to Magadh Medical College.

According to the reports, the attack occurred near Sulbatta Chowk as Manjhi was returning to Bhalua with a convoy of 10 vehicles. Three attackers on motorcycles threw bricks at her car. One brick struck Manjhi in the chest. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Jyoti Manjhi was first taken to 12 Chakki Government Hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred her to Magadh Medical College, where she is currently receiving care for her injury.

District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said police investigated the site and found no stones, no eyewitnesses, and no marks on the vehicle. He added that medical examination reports did not show any injury. A special investigation team has been formed, and the matter is under full investigation.

#WATCH | Gaya, Bihar | On NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi from Barachati allegedly attacked, DM Shashank Shubhankar says, "In the evening, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate informed that she was hit with a stone. After that, the police patrol team went to the incident… pic.twitter.com/QcgJcwaXvj — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2025

"In the evening, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate informed that she was hit with a stone. After that, the police patrol team went to the incident site and investigated the matter... No stone was found at the incident site, and no other person saw such an incident either. There were no marks on the vehicle either. She was brought for medical examination... The report also did not mention any injury... An SIT has been formed, and the matter is being fully investigated," he said as quoted by ANI.

SSP Anand Kumar said six people have been questioned, none saw a stone being thrown, and no marks of injury were found during the medical examination. "It was reported by the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate from the Barachati assembly seat that during election campaigning, someone threw a stone at them. We have so far taken statements from 6 people, none of whom saw anyone throwing a stone... She has been admitted to the hospital. No marks of any injury were found in the medical examination," Kumar said.