Bihar Board announces STET results; 2,56,301 candidates qualify

Patna, Jan 5 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman Anand Kishore on Monday announced the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025.

With the declaration of the results, successful candidates have become eligible to participate in the fourth phase of the teacher recruitment examination.

Anand Kishore said that the STET 2025 results have been uploaded on the Bihar Board’s official website, bsebtest.org.

Candidates can check and download their results by logging in with their user ID and password.

Kishore added that in case of any technical issues, candidates are advised to try accessing the website again after some time.

Anand Kishore informed that a total of 442,214 candidates participated in STET 2025, combining Paper-1 and Paper-2 and 2,56,301 candidates qualified for the examination.

Among them, 1,52,134 male and 1,04,167 female candidates. The total pass percentage of the candidates was 57.96 per cent.

Paper-1, which was conducted for classes 9 and 10, saw the participation of 246,415 candidates.

Paper-1 was conducted for 16 subjects, in which 1,54,145 candidates were successful. The success rate for Paper-1 was 62.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, Paper-2, for classes 11 and 12, saw 195,799 candidates participate, with 102,156 candidates being successful. The success rate was 52.17 per cent.

Overall, in this 150-mark computer-based test and the overall success rate was 57.56 per cent.

The success rate for women was over 58 per cent, while the success rate for men was over 57 per cent. Anand Kishore said that in this examination too, the pass percentage for women was higher than that of men.

The STET 2025 examination was conducted between October 14 and November 16, 2025, in two shifts across 23 examination centres located in nine districts - Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Saharsa, Bhojpur, and Purnea.

The minimum qualifying marks were fixed at 50 per cent for the General category, 45.5 per cent for Backward Classes, 42.5 per cent for Extremely Backward Classes, and 40 per cent for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, differently-abled candidates, and women candidates, Anand Kishore said.

While releasing the results, the BSEB chairman congratulated the successful candidates and urged those who could not clear the examination not to be disheartened.

He encouraged them to prepare better and move forward with renewed determination.

Anand Kishore also clarified that several objections were received regarding the answer key of the Physics paper.

All objections were thoroughly examined, necessary corrections were made, and a revised answer key was prepared.

The final answer key was approved by a committee of subject experts, following which the results were declared.

