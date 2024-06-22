Bihar: Bridge Collapse in Siwan Sparks Panic; Second Incident In a Week (Watch Video)

The collapse of a bridge over the Gandak canal in Siwan, Bihar, today has sent shockwaves through the area, causing widespread panic and uproar. The incident, accompanied by a loud noise heard as far as Ramgarh in Darbhanga district.

Initial reports have indicated that there were no casualties resulting from the collapse of a bridge over the Gandak canal in Siwan, Bihar today. A video capturing the moment of the bridge's collapse has surfaced, underscoring the severity of the structural failure. This bridge, crucially linking the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district with Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga, served as a vital route for thousands of daily commuters.

Residents have voiced outrage over the negligence they believe led to the collapse of the bridge in Siwan, Bihar. They pointed out that the bridge, constructed nearly 40 years ago during the development of the Gandak canal, had not received adequate maintenance over the years despite its age.

The incident in Siwan comes just days after a similar event in Araria, where a concrete bridge over the Bakra River, constructed at significant expense, disintegrated within seconds. Visuals captured the bridge, spanning the fast-flowing river, visibly tilting on one side as a crowd gathered along the banks, recording the moment of its collapse.