Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises after backlash over controversial population control remark in Assembly

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar issued an apology on Wednesday for his controversial remarks on population control. “I apologise and I take back my words…,” Kumar said to reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the legislative assembly.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I apologise & I take back my words..." pic.twitter.com/wRIB1KAI8O — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

The apology comes in the wake of a controversy sparked by Kumar's comments in the state assembly on Tuesday.

He had put forward a vivid description in the state assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down...You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," Kumar had explained.