Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar condoles deaths of people in Mekra due to drowning

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 30 : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the loss of lives due to drowning in the Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna on Thursday.

"The death of three people due to drowning in Ganga river in Mekra of Mokama police station area of Patna is saddening. I pray to God to give patience to the bereaved family members," the CM tweeted.

He also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased.

"Instructions have been given to provide an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all the deceased without any delay," it further read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor