Bihar: Convicted Ex-MP Anand Mohan granted Parole, to be out of Saharsa jail soon

Gangster-turned-politician and ex-MP Anand Mohan, convicted in the murder of the Gopalganj district magistrate, was granted parole of 15 days, by a local Court in Bihar recently.

According to sources Anand Mohan has been granted parole reportedly for a personal event.

Anand Mohan was serving lifetime imprisonment in Saharsa jail in a case of lynching the District Magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnayya.

As per reports, the case pertains to 1994, Krishnayya was killed when his car was attacked during the funeral procession of a gangster Chotan Shukla. Anand Mohan was part of the procession, and Muzaffarpur police had charge-sheeted him for provoking the supporters to commit the crime.

Earlier in September, the convicted strongman of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Anand Mohan came to the fore when a photograph in which he can be seen flanked on either side by wife Lovely Anand and son Chetan Anand, who is an RJD MLA, went viral two days after the visit.

After the photo went viral, six police personnel were suspended in connection with the matter while the role of the jail authorities was also under the scanner.

"We have constituted a 3-member committee, headed by ADM. It's a serious matter. It will be difficult to say anything until this is verified," Khagaria DM AR Ghosh said.

"If someone stays in a room reserved for someone else, it's a matter of impersonation. If it's found that security personnel were involved, action will be taken," he added.

Anand Mohan was brought to Patna on August 12 to be produced in the civil court. While returning to Saharsa Jail after being produced in court, he met his wife Lovely Anand, son Chetan Anand, and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony.

Notably, Anand Mohan will be out on parole, only after the file work is completed, DM Anand Sharma confirmed.

( With inputs from ANI )

