Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha says there is no 'kingmaker'

Patna June 10 Returning to Patna after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA 3.0, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said on Monday that the NDA is united, and there is no kingmaker.

Asked about talks of Nitish Kumar as the kingmaker in the NDA government at the Centre, BJP leader Sinha said: “The NDA family is completely united. No one is a kingmaker from anywhere. Everyone is working for the nation.

“We are like a family working to serve the entire nation and fulfill the dream of building a developed India by respecting the mandate of the people. We are all together and it was our wish from the beginning that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for a third term."

He also targeted the opposition and said that they keep saying something or the other, but the truth is that this government will complete its full term.

The way the whole country is developing, Bihar will also continue on the path of development the same way, Sinha said.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, NDA won 30 out of the 40 seats in Bihar, a drop of nine seats from the 39 the alliance won in 2019.

The JD-U and the BJP won 12 seats each this time, making the former a key ally of the NDA in the present setup.

