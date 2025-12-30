Bihar: Fear grips Revenue Dept after Dy CM’s crackdown

Patna, Dec 30 A stir has been created in the Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department following strict action initiated by Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The situation has escalated to the extent that some officials, fearing action, have written to the Governor and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking intervention.

However, Vijay Kumar Sinha has categorically stated that he will not bow to any pressure.

Responding to the unrest and resentment among officials, the Deputy Chief Minister, on Tuesday, said that the government is working solely in the interest of the people and has no intention of hurting anyone.

“Our intentions are absolutely clear. The objective is to reform the Revenue and Land Reforms Department so that it serves the public better,” he said.

Referring to the Muzaffarpur land scam, Vijay Sinha said that agricultural land was illegally transferred with the connivance of officials.

He recalled that during his tenure as Agriculture Minister, he had ordered action against the Circle Officer (CO) involved and directed that an appeal be filed in court.

“I have now taken fresh cognisance of the matter as Revenue Minister, and those responsible for creating unnecessary disputes over undisputed government land will not be spared,” Sinha said.

On officials going on leave during public interaction programs of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department in districts, Vijay Sinha said, “Once systemic reforms are implemented, the welfare of everyone—including honest officials—will be ensured.”

After assuming charge of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, Vijay Kumar Sinha is in action mode.

He has been taking meetings of the department district-wise and making decisions on the spot.

Responding to a question on Naxalism, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism has been almost completely eradicated from the country.

He added that if governance under such leadership is ensured across all states, the menace of Naxalism and extremism would be eliminated.

