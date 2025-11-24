Bihar: Gopalganj murder case cracked; husband main conspirator

Patna, Nov 24 Gopalganj police in Bihar have cracked the sensational Savita Devi murder case with the arrest of the main accused, her husband, Munna Chaudhary, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on November 16 in Pandey Samail village under the Mirganj police station area in Gopalganj district.

The entire village was in shock over the incident. Though the investigators were suspecting her husband right from the beginning, as he had been absconding soon after the incident.

According to the police, Munna Chaudhary—arrested near Barkagaon Chowk—has confessed to orchestrating the crime.

Savita Devi was found murdered in the village on the morning of November 16, and the case was initially believed to have the orchestrated by unidentified criminals.

The post-mortem report revealed that the deceased was sustaining multiple gunshot injuries.

Hathwa SDPO Anand Mohan Gupta said that the accused was arrested on the basis of human intelligence and technical surveillance.

“During interrogation, Munna revealed that he had hired four henchmen from Siwan to carry out the murder due to family discord, domestic disputes, and a suspected extra-marital affair. The accused admitted to paying Rs 5 lakh for the crime,” Gupta said.

Based on his information, the district police have recovered a country-made Katta used in the commission of the crime and the clothes worn by the accused during the incident.

Officials also informed that Savita Devi is the mother of a BSF jawan.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act of murder and criminal conspiracy has been lodged at Mirganj police station based on a written complaint filed by her daughter.

As the investigation progressed and technical evidence was examined, the role of the husband became clearer.

“The district police have constituted multiple teams to arrest the remaining accused. The teams are currently conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest them. More arrests are expected soon,” Gupta said.

