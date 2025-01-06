Bihar govt unnerved with Kishor’s growing popularity: Jan Suraaj leader slams police action

Patna, Jan 6 Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for past four days at the Gandhi Maidan, was forcefully arrested in wee hours of Monday. Reacting to Bihar police’s brazen action on Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraaj Party Vice- President VY Giri slammed the state government stating that it was frightened of his growing popularity.

VY Giri said that the police and administration violated all protocols and forcefully evacuated Prashant Kishor from the dharna site.

"No notices were served to either Prashant Kishor or his team, it is totally unconstitutional," he said and accused Nitish government of using police force to quell the voice of students.

“Peaceful protests are a democratic right. Bihar government is scared of Kishor’s growing popularity and his support for students and hence it was resorting to such tactics," he said.

He further said that the protest was peaceful and the state government must answer for this overreach.

"Satyagraha is a democratic right. Declaring Gandhi Maidan as a restricted area is baseless and undemocratic,” Giri said, countering charges that Jan Suraaj party founder and his supporters had illegally occupied the area for political demonstration.

Kishor and others being taken into custody in a late-night operation has sparked allegations of police brutality and unlawful action.

Meanwhile, the police authorities have claimed that the sit-in demonstration by Kishor and his supporters was a violation of law and order.

Patna SSP Awakash Kumar stated, “Prashant Kishor and others were protesting illegally in the restricted area near the Gandhi statue. Following protocol, they were detained, underwent medical examinations, and will be presented in court.”

Jan Suraaj Party workers who were with protesting with Kishor described the police operation as aggressive and unjust.

“Over 200 police personnel stormed the site at night. There were no women officers, despite female protestors being present. Prashant Kishor was forcibly dragged, slapped, and his supporters beaten,” claimed Sanjeev Kumar Singh, a party worker.

Singh further warned of political repercussions, likening the incident to the 1974 JP Movement. “This government will face the consequences in the upcoming elections,” he declared.

“It felt like we were being treated like criminals for simply standing up for the rights of students. We were dragged, beaten, and chased without any warning,” another worker added.

“The police didn’t just arrest us, they humiliated us. They locked all the gates of Gandhi Maidan and resorted to physical violence to clear the area,” another supporter claimed.

The protest focused on alleged irregularities in recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations and called for reforms to ensure justice for students. Kishor, fasting in solidarity with the students, was accused of being targeted for his influence.

The party has vowed to challenge Kishor's arrest legally, with videos of alleged police excesses going viral on social media.

