Bihar: HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi Predicts Mahagathabandhan Won't Last Long

Ahead of political turmoil in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi stated, currently ruling Mahagathabandhan Alliance government will not last long. He said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, He predicted that there would be change in the state.

Manjhi stated that, "Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 (Saturday) and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD. On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered. Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance,"

In a recent statement, the former Chief Minister of Bihar emphasized that if Nitish Kumar were to switch political allegiance again, he would not compromise on securing the top leadership position. The former Chief Minister noted that Nitish Kumar typically does not concede on the Chief Ministerial post, and the acceptance of Kumar as Chief Minister by the NDA alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains uncertain.

When asked about his stance on the current political situation in the state, the former Chief Minister affirmed his allegiance to the NDA alliance, stating that he would adhere to the directives of Prime Minister Modi. Earlier, a comment by Lalu's daughter, Rohini Acharya, criticizing the ruling ally JDU (socialist party) for its ideological shifts triggered tensions within the ruling alliance. However, her posts were later deleted.

On the occasion of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur's birth centenary celebrations, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticized dynastic politics, citing Karpoori Thakur's legacy of not promoting family members. Despite this, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi asserted that the party remains part of the Mahagathbandhan in the state and the opposition bloc in India.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda canceled his planned visit to Kerala, where he was scheduled to participate in a Pad Yatra on January 27. In an intriguing development, BJP's Bihar chief Samrat Chaudhary and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi arrived in the national capital for a meeting with the party's top leadership.