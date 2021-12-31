Bihar has started recording Omicron cases: Nitish Kumar
By ANI | Published: December 31, 2021 02:46 PM2021-12-31T14:46:27+5:302021-12-31T14:55:07+5:30
The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that Omicron infection has started in the state and has asked people to be careful and follow COVID-19 norms.
The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that Omicron infection has started in the state and has asked people to be careful and follow COVID-19 norms.
"At present, Bihar does not have an Omicron test facility. The report comes from Delhi", added the Bihar CM. The CM will hold a meeting with higher officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. "We are sitting with the top officials this evening on Omicron cases in Bihar. There will be a meeting on conducting of genome sequencing for Omicron test in Patna", added the CM.
He added that a lot of work is being done in Bihar for the upliftment of women and society which will also be discussed in today's meeting.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app