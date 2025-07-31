Bihar: Independence Day preparations underway in full swing

Patna, July 31 In view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M. and Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma on Thursday conducted a detailed inspection of Gandhi Maidan, the traditional venue for the state-level function.

As per tradition, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hoist the National Flag at Gandhi Maidan during the grand state ceremony on Independence Day.

During the inspection, the District Magistrate thoroughly reviewed ongoing preparations, including Pandal construction, barricading and security arrangements, deployment of emergency services, traffic and crowd management.

He directed all officials to ensure the timely completion of works and zero negligence in any aspect of the event planning.

To ensure smooth public participation, 10 pandals and sitting areas are being set up for general attendees, with separate entry and exit routes to maintain crowd flow and security.

The administration is placing special focus on safety protocols and logistical efficiency.

A major attraction this year will be the display of 13 grand tableaux, showcasing the cultural heritage, historical legacy, and developmental strides of Bihar.

The tableaux will also highlight the flagship welfare schemes and achievements of various state departments.

"At present, the preparations for 13 tableaux are underway, and these will participate in the march. However, there is a possibility that one more tableau may be added. We have a detailed meeting with the development commission, Pratyay Amrit, in this regard on Wednesday, and we are following his directives for the event," Tyagarajan said.

Officials informed that the district administration has already held multiple rounds of coordination meetings with various departments and agencies.

Roles and responsibilities have been clearly defined to ensure seamless execution of the event.

The administration aims to make this year's Independence Day celebrations not only grand and memorable but also exemplary in terms of planning, discipline, and public engagement.

