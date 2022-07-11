Bihar: Man robbed of Rs 12 lakh by two unidentified bike-borne men

In Bihar's Madhepura, thieves robbed an employee of a finance company in broad day light. Two thieves on a two-wheeler stole around Rs 12 lakh from an employee. The incident took place 200 meters before SBI at Bank Road. An employee of the finance company was going to deposit money in the bank. Meanwhile, the incident took place. The incident was reported to the police. Police are investigating the matter. Police are also investigating CCTV footage. SBI Road is the busiest area in the city.

An employee of the finance company started crying after the incident. He was not in the mood to say anything. However, the employee said that there was Rs 10 to 12 lakh in the bag. According to sources, Chandan Kumar, an employee of Radian, a banking company, was on his way to collect Rs 12 lakh from Chola Finance, Mahindra Finance and Amazon to deposit in the bank around 10.30 am. Meanwhile, two thieves on a Honda Shine bike came from behind in front of Raj Hotel on SBI Road and pushed him behind. He then snatched all the money at gunpoint and fled.