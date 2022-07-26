Bihar: Mother of 3 children caught by villagers forced to marry boyfriend

A shocking incident has come to light in Bihar. A married woman with 3 children fell in love with a young man. One day the woman's lover arrived at her house at night to meet her, while the villagers catch them both red-handed. According to the information received, after catching the boyfriend and the woman red-handed, the villagers tied them up and beat them up. It is said that the woman was having an affair with this young man for many days. This case is from Batsar village in Dhoraiya police station limits of Banka district. Rudal Kumar, a resident of the village, had secretly reached Karhariya village under Sanhaula police station in Bhagalupar district in the dark of night. The villagers caught the lover and tied both of them to a tree and beat them severely.



As soon as the police came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took both of them to the police station, where their families were also called. A panchayat was held between both the parties and after consent the lover and the woman got married at Sheetala temple under the supervision of Bharoshi Mandal, Sarpanch of Batsar Panchayat on the instructions of Sanhaula Police Station. Currently, there is a lot of discussion about this marriage. According to the locals, the woman's husband works as a laborer abroad. When the villagers came to know about the love affair between the two, they caught them red-handed. Some villagers caught both of them late on Monday night. After marriage, the woman went to her father-in-law's house with her second husband, while the three children stayed with their grandfather.