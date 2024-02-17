Bihar NDA Government Orders Review of Decisions Taken by Tejashwi Yadav

The newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has ordered a review of all decisions made by departments headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and two other Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ministers in the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

The February 16th letter issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, headed by the Chief Minister, instructs officials in these departments to scrutinize decisions taken during the previous Mahagathbandhan government. This follows allegations by Nitish Kumar of corruption within the RJD during their time in power. He has vowed to launch an investigation based on the review's findings.

Additionally, the government has instructed senior officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Mines and Geology Department to reassess the actions implemented by former RJD Ministers Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav during the previous administration.

After winning the floor test in the state assembly on February 12, Kumar had alleged that the RJD indulged in “corrupt practices” in the previous regime and said the new government would initiate a probe into it. I gave them (RJD leaders) respect, but they indulged in corrupt practices. Will launch a probe against alleged corruption by RJD leaders in the previous government.

Commending the move made by the Cabinet Secretariat department, Neeraj Kumar, a prominent JD(U) figure, expressed his support, stating, The decision by the NDA government in Bihar is commendable. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, our administration maintains a stringent stance of zero tolerance towards corruption. The decisions made by the former RJD ministers will be thoroughly scrutinized, and investigations will ensue accordingly. Any RJD leaders found culpable will face appropriate consequences.

