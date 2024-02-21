Bihar: Nine Killed, Five Injured in Autorickshaw-Truck Head-On Crash

In a tragic incident in Bihar , nine people were killed and five others injured when an autorickshaw and a truck collided head-on on National Highway 30 near Julona village in Bihar's Lakshisarai district.

The autorickshaw, carrying 14 passengers, overturned in the impact, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh Chowk police station, police said. Eight people died at the scene, while the remaining five were rushed to the nearby hospital in critical condition. They were later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to the severity of their injuries.

An eyewitness, Anil Misri, said his brother-in-law, the autorickshaw driver Manoj Kumar, was transporting passengers from Halsi to Lakshisarai when the crash occurred. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police are trying to determine why all passengers were traveling together.