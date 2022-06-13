Bihar Police attacked 1,297 times till May

Patna, June 13 Bihar police were attacked 1,297 times between January and May this year, as per the latest data.

The average attack per month is 259, the data released by the state police says.

The majority of the attacks took place during the execution of "Operation Prahar" to control crime in the state. "Operation Prahar" is an effective initiative to control crimes in Bihar with state police personnel managing to arrest 27,057 criminals and history-sheeters from in the said period.

In January, the police were attacked 374 times, February 211, March 227, April 190 and in May, it has to face 295 attacks.

During these five months, the police managed to arrest 5,196 accused in January, 5146 in February, 5769 in March, 4369 in April and 6576 in May.

According to an official spokesperson, the majority of the attacks took place during

anti-liquor drive, property dispute cases in rural areas. The Bihar police has formed Quick Response Teams (QRT) to reach at the spot in trouble areas where they become victims of criminals.

