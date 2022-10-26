Bihar Police constable drowns in Gandak river during raid

Patna, Oct 26 A Bihar Police constable drowned to death in a boat capsize in the Gandak in Gopalganj district on Wednesday during a raid, officials said.

The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, 36, a native of Dobhi in Gaya district, was part of a team sent to raid Rajwa village under Jadhavpur police station.

"The police team of Jadhavpur received information about the illicit liquor in Rajwa village. Accordingly, a police team on a boat went there. When it reached the middle of Gandak river, the boat overturned. The other police personnel managed to swim out but Rajesh did not know how to swim and died," said an officer of Jadavpur police station.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences to the constable's family members. He also announced adequate compensation for them and a job to one of the family members.

