Bihar Police demolish houses of absconding criminals in East Champaran

Patna, Dec 17 In a significant move, the Bihar Police used the controversial bulldozer and demolished the houses of over 100 absconding criminals in East Champaran on Tuesday

An official said that the police teams arrived at the homes of approximately absconding criminals with pending warrants and began demolition actions using JCB machines.

The operation, led by SP Swarn Prabhat, is part of a district-wide campaign aimed at attachment and confiscation of property belonging to absconding criminals. Several accused individuals have surrendered in the state owing to tough police action.

SP Swarn Prabhat supervised the operation in parts of Motihari city. In one notable instance, he directed the attachment of the property belonging to Vishwanath Vishwas, a known criminal in the locality.

Commenting on the case, SP Swarn Prabhat said that action is being taken against those who failed to comply with prior court orders and surrender despite receiving notices.

“The attachment and confiscation measures serve as a stern warning to the accused while showcasing the administration's commitment to law enforcement and accountability,” he said.

SP Swarn Prabhat said that all 50 police station heads, circle inspectors, and DSPs in the district are actively participating in the attachment and confiscation campaign.

As part of this operation, 10 to 12 warranties have surrendered, while the properties of those who failed to comply with court notices are being demolished,” he said.

SP Swarn Prabhat has implemented multiple focused campaigns to address various criminal and social issues in the district including Operation Helmet, a continuous operation aimed at crime control in rural areas, Operation Number Plate, an initiative to target vehicles with fake or illegal license plates, this campaign has been instrumental in tracking criminal activities linked to unauthorised vehicles.

Swarn Prabhat also launched Operation Anusandhan focused on tracking and apprehending absconders and suspects involved in serious crimes, a dedicated initiative against the illegal trade and consumption of alcohol and narcotics, which has already shown significant results, a weekly drive to address specific crime-related challenges systematically and others.

