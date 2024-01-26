Bihar Politics: Sushil Modi Asserts BJP's Willingness, "Doors Always Open" for Nitish Kumar

As tensions escalate within the Bihar government, both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United) held separate meetings on Thursday night, while Samrat Choudhary, the BJP state president, departed for Delhi to confer with the party's senior leadership regarding the unfolding situation.

Numerous media reports have surfaced suggesting a growing divide within the current JDU-RJD coalition, with speculation mounting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might soon align with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to establish a new government in the state. Adding weight to these rumors, both the JDU and RJD conducted separate meetings on Thursday night, further fueled by comments from former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi indicating that the BJP's doors are never closed for Nitish Kumar.

In recent times, the Bihar Chief Minister has voiced his dissatisfaction with the INDIA bloc, particularly over his exclusion from top leadership positions within the alliance, despite his extensive political experience. Speculation regarding a potential rift between the RJD and JDU gained momentum following remarks made by Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, insinuating that Kumar's ideological stance is as unpredictable as the changing wind.

Responding to the recent developments, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi sought to downplay tensions, affirming that the INDIA alliance remains intact and asserting, "Everything is fine within the alliance."