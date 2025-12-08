Bihar: Posing as cops, robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from teacher's home

Patna, Dec 8 In a shocking incident in the Simratala police station area of Jamui district of Bihar, around six robbers dressed as policemen barged into the house of government school teacher Sanjeev Kumar, and looted jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 lakh.

The broad-daylight robbery has triggered panic among local residents, raising serious questions about law and order in the region. The incident occurred on Monday morning around 6.35 a.m. in Telwa Bazaar.

Sanjeev Kumar was at home when six individuals wearing police uniforms arrived, armed with sticks and pistols. Identifying themselves as police personnel, they told him that a warrant had been issued against him from the Chakai police station.

The moment Sanjeev opened the door, the fake policemen forcibly entered the house and began searching the premises. They looted the wedding jewellery of Sanjeev Kumar’s daughter along with the jewellery of his wife.

The accused also threatened to take Sanjeev to the Chakai police station before fleeing the spot in a car. Victim Sanjeev Kumar told the media that the stolen jewellery had been kept for his daughter's upcoming wedding and that the incident had left his family devastated.

Upon receiving the report, the Simratala police team reached the location and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and one of the cameras has captured visuals of the robbers' vehicle.

Station in-charge Dhananjay Kumar said that the case is being probed from all angles and expressed confidence that the accused will be identified and arrested soon. The police have assured that every possible effort is being made to trace and arrest the culprits.

This broad-daylight incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. Shocked by the daring robbery, local residents stepped out of their homes and demanded stronger police patrolling and immediate reinforcement of security in the region.

Many villagers said that criminals openly committing such crimes in the morning hours show how fearless they have become. Despite the formation of the new NDA government and Samrat Chaudhary taking charge as Bihar’s Home Minister, incidents of crime continue unabated.

Increasing cases of robbery and violence suggest that criminals are operating with growing confidence and fearlessness.

