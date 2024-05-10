Bihar: Raju, India's First 'Digital Beggar' Passes Away from Heart Attack

Raju, a digital beggar who earned his living by begging for money through online QR codes at Bettiah railway station in Bihar, died of a heart attack at the station. Raju used to call himself the first digital in the country. Raju was very popular among the people of Bettiah city. There was always a QR code hanging around his neck. Interestingly, he also carried a tab with him.

Death from a heart attack

According to reports, Raju had been unwell for the past few days. He was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bettiah. Meanwhile, he died of a massive heart attack.

Took inspiration from PM Modi

Digital beggar Raju's identity is the QR code around his neck and the tab in his hand. Raju had started begging online after PM Modi's call for a Digital India. Raju was also a big fan of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Raju used to call himself Lalu Yadav's son. When Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister, Raju used to get food from the railway canteen twice a day.

This led to the begging

Raju was unable to get a job due to mental disability and was compelled to resort to begging. He started earning his living by begging. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the hospital to pay their last respects to Raju after his death.

