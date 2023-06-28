Bihar's Darbhanga Airport: RCS-UDAN paves way for development in region

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Central Government's initiative of the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN - Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, has proved to be a major move to provide air connectivity to all corners of India.

According to a statement, the booming story of Darbhanga Airport in Bihar is one fine example of dynamic initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and executed under his vision by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Since its launch on Nov 8, 2020, Darbhanga Airport has emerged as a successful airport and brought smiles to the faces of people of the region, the statement said.

The airport has seen a total of 6,81,945 arrivals while the number of departing passengers stood at 7,06,931 by 19th June 2023. The total number of flights Prioperated stood at 9450 with a total number of 13,88,876 passengers. Today there is direct connectivity to five major cities in the country such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Satyendra Jha, Director of Darbhanga Airport emphasised that the team at Darbhanga Airport keep interacting with the first-time flying passengers.

"For them, it is a matter of joy and pride when they fly from Darbhanga Airport. It's like a dream come true for many of them. The passengers are quite elated to fly from Darbhanga airport as the travel time compared to railway and roads has been reduced and flying from the local region is more convenient and feasible for them", Jha said.

He further said that airport development has created job opportunities in the region and encouraged economic activities such as the opening of malls and restaurants.

Talking about the future developments in the region, Satyendra Jha said, "To broaden the passenger capacity load, strengthening the runway is in the pipeline and new entry and exit gates are being constructed for the convenience of the passengers."

The construction of the permanent terminal building on 54 acres of land will commence soon along with the installation of an Instrument landing system (ILS) to facilitate night landing and cope with bad weather, he added.

