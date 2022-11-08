Bihar's Katihar records worst AQI, Delhi number two

New Delhi, Nov 8 Bihar's Katihar is the number one polluted city in India followed by the national capital with a 'very poor' Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The data released on Monday measured the pollution levels of 163 different cities in the country. According to this, Katihar had the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) of 360 on November 7. The data showed Delhi's AQI at 354, Noida's AQI 328 and Ghaziabad was at 304.

The pollution levels in several other cities were measured to be very poor. The AQI in Bihar's Begusarai was 339; Haryana's Faridabad was 338 and Ballabgarh 334; 331 in Bihar's Siwan, 324 in Sonipat (Haryana), 312 in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and 305 in Gurugram (Haryana).

In view of the increasing air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to reduce vehicular emissions on the peripheral expressways.

No considerable reduction has been seen in acts of stubble burning, said the report.

According to the Air Quality Index, AQI between zero to 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe'.

