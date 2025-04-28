Bihar’s Shambhu Kumar becomes shining example of PMEGP's success

Patna, April 28 Shambhu Kumar, the director of 'Jai Mata Di Samridhi Industries' at Ramchandrapur Nala Road in Bihar Sharif district has turned his dreams into reality, with the assistance received under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Scheme (PMEGP).

Today, his success as a first-generation entrepreneur has become a talking point in the village and is inspiring many youths to emulate the same.

Shambhu Kumar, who started a small business of readymade garments three years ago, received a loan of Rs 25 lakh under the PMEGP scheme. The subsidised loan provided a much-needed impetus to his business and helped it expand greatly.

Speaking to IANS, he said that more than 35 people are employed in his factory, including 20 women and 15 men. All of them prepare half pants, pyjamas and other readymade clothes, which are then supplied to other districts of the state and districts like Kishanganj, Bettiah, Purnia, Katihar and Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Sharing his journey, he said that after getting the loan, the arrangement of machines and raw materials became easy, due to which production increased. Today, he claims that his monthly income has increased by 50-60,000 rupees.

The small-scale entrepreneur also informed on how the entire loan amount was repaid.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for public welfare schemes, he said that earlier people of Bihar used to go to Delhi-Gujarat for employment, now they are living a respectable life in their state only.

Notably, the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is being implemented by the Ministry of MSME for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up of new micro units in the non-farm sector.

It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep and has also met with remarkable success in the past few years.

