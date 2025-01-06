Bijapur IED Blast: 8 DRG Jawans Among 9 in Killed in Explosion by Maoists in Bastar (Watch Video)

At least eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver were killed in an Improvised explosive device (IED) blast allegedly planted by Maoists in the Bijapur district of Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Monday, December 6. According to the information, the explosion erupted inside vehicles when they were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur.

The incident occurred near the Kutru region, located about 80 kilometres from district headquarters, around 2.30 pm on the Kutru-Bedre route. Seven personal security personnel died in the blast, and a few others were seriously injured. They indicated that the number of casualties of jawans might increase.

Chhattisgarh: An IED blast occurred near Ambeli village on Kutru-Bedre road, Bijapur. The blast targeted a joint operation team returning from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur. Nine personnel, including 8 DRG soldiers and one driver, were martyred

The region has been cordoned off by the security forces and police. No public vehicle is allowed to enter the area until further order. P. Sundarraj, Bastar range inspector general of police, said that a police vehicle was blown up with IED explosives, stating that further details into the incident are will revealed after the investigation.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: On the Bijapur IED blast, Deputy CM Arun Sao says, "It is a very unfortunate incident. I pay my tribute to all the soldiers. This is a cowardly act by the Naxals. The sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain..."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. I pay my tribute to all the soldiers. This is a cowardly act by the Naxals. The sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain..."