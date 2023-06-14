Biparjoy Cyclone: 4,500 people shifted to shelter homes in Dwarka

Devbhumi Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], June 14 : Around 4,500 people have been shifted from their homes to shelter homes as a precautionary safety measure ahead of cyclone Biparjoy reaching the coast of Gujarat, informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parth Talsania.

While speaking to ANI, Talsania informed, "We have shifted 4,500 people from the coastal areas to various shelter houses. Preparations to meet food and medical needs are also made at the shelter homes. We are closely monitoring the situation."

He further informed that cyclone Biparjoy has moved slightly to the west and is less likely to make landfall at the Dwarka coast. But a wind speed of around 100 to 80 kilometres is expected.

He informed that one NDRF team has been deployed in Dwarka and Okha each. One SDRF and one army team specialised in clearing roads is also on alert.

SDM further informed that Minister of Home for State Harsh Sanghvi and Fisheries Minister Purshottam Rupala are present in Dwarka and are closely monitoring the situation.

The district administration of Dwarka is coordinating with all agencies, Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and Army.

He further informed that though the cyclone has moved slightly westward and is less likely to make landfall in Dwarka, the situation is not normal. Winds will blow with a speed of 100 km which can be fatal if not taken care of.

"I request all residents stay indoors and fill basic groceries like milk and bread," he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department is yet to confirm the westward movement of the cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday sounded a Red alert as cyclone 'Biparjoy' warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of June 15, informed the IMD.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N and long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka," tweeted IMD.

"It is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph," it read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor