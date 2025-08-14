Bird Flu Alert in UP: Chicken Shops, Poultry Farms Shut in Rampur After H5N1 Virus Detected in Bilaspur

The Rampur District Administration temporarily closed all chicken shops and poultry farms after samples collected from poultry farms in Uttar Pradesh's Bilaspur district tested positive for bird flu. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an order to officials to implement measures to prevent the spread of the H5N1 virus in the state on Wednesday, August 13.

UP CM asked authorities to temporarily ban the sale of meat and intensify efforts in all zoos, sanctuaries, national parks and other places after over 15,000 chickens died at two poultry farms in Rampur within the past 24 hours.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Rampur District Administration have ordered chicken shops and poultry farms to be temporarily shut and issued a ban on the sale of chicken meat after samples taken from poultry farms in Bilaspur came positive for bird flu. pic.twitter.com/eyTERRCpAp — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Rampur SP Vidya Sagar Mishra said, "We are establishing coordination with the concerned police officer, Chief Veterinary Officer, and Sub-District Magistrate to control the spread of bird flu."

Also Read | Bird flu alert: UP CM orders extra vigilance, calls for tightening security in zoos, sanctuaries .

Mishra request public remain cautious as coordination has been established with animal breeders. "The DM has ordered to keep poultry shops and farms closed and ban the sale of chicken meat," he added.