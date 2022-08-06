BIS recruiting 16 vacancies of scientist apply today

Bureau of Indian Standards ed has begun its application process, the last date to submit the application form is August 26. Interested candidates can go to the official website www.bis.gov.in. for details. The recruitment drive is going to fill 13 16 vacancies of Scientist-B. 21 to 30 is the age limit for the job. The selection criteria is based on the GATE 2020, GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 Score. Candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

Know how to apply for BIS

Go to the official website www.bis.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Recruitment To The Posts Of Scientist-B”

Then click on apply online.

Fill out the application form.

Click on the submit button and review.

Download the application form and keep the printout for future use.



