BITSAT 2022 admit card to release soon, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2022 10:26 AM2022-07-31T10:26:14+5:302022-07-31T10:26:40+5:30
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is going to release the admit card. Candidates can download ...
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is going to release the admit card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bitsadmission.com. The exam will be held from August 3 to 7 in online mode. The exam will be in two shifts first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next shift will be from 2 pm and 5 pm. The exam is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes.
Know how to download the admit card
- Go to the official website bitsadmission.com
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to download BITSAT-2022 Hallticket."
- Enter your login details as asked.
- The BITSAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take the printout for future use.