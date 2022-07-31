BITSAT 2022 admit card to release soon, check details

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is going to release the admit card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bitsadmission.com. The exam will be held from August 3 to 7 in online mode. The exam will be in two shifts first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next shift will be from 2 pm and 5 pm. The exam is conducted for admission to all undergraduate programmes.



Know how to download the admit card