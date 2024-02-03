Bizman abducted in Kolkata rescued

Kolkata, Feb 3 A businessman who was abducted at gun-point from a crowded place in front of a restaurant in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday night -- by a group of miscreants faking as cops -- has been rescued on Saturday.

The police have also arrested three of the five abductors and identified them as Biplab Patra (33), Ashok Maji (46) and Arunangshu Das (42).

Police said that the abduction of the businessman Nitish Shaw (22) was done in an extremely planned manner, where a group of five miscreants were waiting in front of the restaurant with a SUV with the police sticker attached on the front windscreen of the vehicle.

Police said that as soon as the said businessman came out of the restaurant -- as recorded in the footage of the CCTV camera installed in front of the outlet -- the five miscreants surrounded him and at gun-point forced him to the SUV with the police sticker attached.

A city police official said that the entire operation was completed within a couple of minutes before the people watching the incident could react in any way.

“Soon after the abduction, the family members of the abducted businessman received ransom calls demanding an amount of Rs 20 lakh,” the official said.

He said that the police started the investigation at the earliest and soon formed three teams.

“On Saturday morning, we were able to track the SUV and rescue the abducted businessman, besides arresting the three abductors,” the official said.

He said that the arrested persons will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor