BJD requests Centre to open Awas Plus Portal of PMAY-G for welfare of Odisha residents

Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday raised the issue of the Centre not opening the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY(G) and demanded that it be opened immediately so that six lakh people of Odisha are benefitted.

During Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Biju Janata Dal MPs Dr Sasmit Patra, Dr Amar Patnaik and Sujeet Kumar raised the issue of the Centre not opening the Awas Plus Portal of PMAY(G) for the addition of six lakh houses of Odisha which comprises of primary tribals from the western, southern and KBK districts of Odisha.

They further stated how despite CM Naveen Patnaik's repeated requests the Awas Portal is not being opened while it was opened for Karnataka to add 25 lakh houses on January 13, 2022.

The BJD MPs demanded the Awas Plus Portal of the PMAY(G) be opened immediately so that the 6 lakh people of Odisha who are primarily tribals from scheduled areas would benefit.

Under Centre's "Housing for All by 2022" campaign, the flagship programme of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna- Gramin (PMAY-G) was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given a 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor