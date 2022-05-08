BJP announces candidates for bypolls of Kerala, Odisha

New Delhi, May 8 The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for the bypolls in Kerala and Odisha.

The BJP has fielded Radharani Panda from Brajarajnagar in Odisha and A.N. Radhakrishnan from Thrikkakara in Kerala.

In a statement, the party's national general secretary Arun Singh said: "The Central Election Committee of the BJP has decided the following names for the ensuing

Voting for both the by-elections will be held on May 31 and counting of ballots on June 3.

Bypoll for the assembly constituency of Champawat of Uttarakhand will be also held on May 31 and counting of votes will take place on June 3.

The BJP has fielded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from Champawat.

The BJP created history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in Uttarakhand since its formation.

It won the second term in Uttarakhand by winning 47 seats out of 70, but Dhami lost the polls from Khatima.

