BJP, Assam won't pay Maharashtra MLAs' hotel bill, says Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday neither BJP nor Assam will pay the bills of the Maharashtra legislators led by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde camping at private luxury hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati since Wednesday. "Why will BJP pay the bills or, for that matter, why will Assam foot the bill? Rather, Assam is earning by way of GST from the hotel."The BJP leader dismissed his party's involvement in hosting the Shinde-led rebel MLAs by calling the allegations baseless.

His response came amid allegations that the chief minister was focused on hosting rebel MLAs instead of focusing on floods."We have 200 hotels in Guwahati and all have guests. Would we remove guests stating the flood situation? BJP is supporting (rebel MLAs) in Maharashtra, I won't get involved," Sarma said."Our job is to provide security, comfort stay to anyone who's come from outside. Tomorrow, even if Congress comes, I will extend the same welcome. I am grateful Shiv Sena came, its the reason Assam's flood was highlighted," he added.Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, are camped up at a hotel in Guwahati, a move which has plunged the ruling MVA government into crisis.