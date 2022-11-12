BJP chief JP Nadda casts vote in Vijaypur, 17.9% turnout till 11

Around 12 per cent of the voters cast their vote till 11 am in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll 2022. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda casts his vote today at his home booth in Himachal Pradesh’s Vijaypur.

Polling across all 68 Assembly constituencies is underway amid tight security arrangements as voters across Himachal Pradesh queued up outside polling booths on Saturday to elect a new state government. Voting began at 8 and will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, contesting from the Seraj Assembly constituency, casts his vote in Mandi. State Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son and party MLA Vikramaditya Singh also cast their votes in Rampur, Shimla for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power, Congress would aim to regain its lost ground in the hill state. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also projected itself as the third option for the first time in the state.