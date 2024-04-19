BJP demands repoll after names of 830 voters go missing from electoral rolls in Coimbatore

Chennai, April 19 The BJP workers in Coimbatore on Friday demanded a repoll after as many as 830 persons found their names missing from the electoral rolls on reaching a polling booth for the Lok Sabha elections.

The incident occurred at Booth No. 214 in the Kavundampalayam area of Coimbatore, where the BJP workers claimed that there were 1,353 names on the list for the local body polls, which came down to 523 in the electoral rolls for the Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leaders of the BJP arrived on the scene and had heated arguments with the polling officials. They also staged a dharna outside the booth.

Coimbatore South MLA and BJP women’s wing National President Vanathi Srinivasan also reached the spot and held discussions with the poll officials.

Srinivasan told IANS, "We are demanding a repoll in some of the booths, including Booth No. 214, where the names of hundreds of voters were missing.”

She also alleged a deliberate attempt has been made by some officials to remove the names of the BJP workers.

