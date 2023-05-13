"BJP fielded Bajrang Bali but his mace fell on them," Sanjay Raut on Karnataka Assembly results

Mumbai ( Maharashtra) [India], May 13 ( ): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Congress win in Karnataka is the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"They fielded Bajrang Bali but his mace fell on them," Raut said.

Raut noted that whatever has happened in Karnataka is exactly what is going to take place in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bajrang Bali row had taken centre stage during the election campaigns in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls. Congress faced a major backlash from Hindu orgsations after it announced a ban on Bajrang Dal in its mfesto for the Karnataka assembly elections.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," read the Congress mfesto.

At a poll campaign rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lashed out at the Congress and said that the people of Karnataka should punish those who promised to ban the Bajrang Dal and urged people to chant 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they went to cast their vote.

Meanwhile, referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, Sanjay Raut said that the central probe agency had registered an FIR against Sameer Wankhede and he may get arrested also.

On Friday the CBI conducted searches at 29 locations across the country in an alleged corruption case Wankhede and three others. The case is linked to the alleged drug bust case on board the Cordelia cruise ship on October 2021.

Raut said "All the goons of the BJP stood for that corrupt officer." He alleged that BJP leaders were supporting Wankhede while the latter was "arresting innocent children and destroying their lives."

"All the goons of the BJP had stood for that corrupt officer (Sameer Wankhede)innocent children were caught, and their lives were destroyed. As CBI took action on the corrupt officer now what will BJP say?" Sanjay Raut said.

He also alleged that a BJP leader used to hold a meeting in his Mumbai house with NCB officers. And he said that he would reveal the name of that BJP leader soon.

Reacting to the Maharashtra government having dropped all charges against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Raut said the BJP has become a "washing machine".

The Maharashtra Home Department, on May 10, revoked the suspension order of former Mumbia police chief Parambir Singh and said the period of Singh's suspension, till the date of his retirement, should be treated as "being on duty". The suspension order was issued in December 2021.

